The New Lisbon Rockets kicked off their Alternate fall football schedule off by falling to the Riverdale Chieftains 22-8 Friday night from the new Wisconsin Dells football field. Riverdale got the scoring started with a Cullen Kuester 5 yard touchdown run to give Riverdale a 6-0 first quarter lead. New Lisbon would strike late in the 1st half scoring on a 16 yard touchdown pass from Ashton Pfaff to John Olson. Pfaff found Nakita Shankle in the end zone for the two point conversion and the Rockets led 8-6 at halftime. Riverdale scored all the points in the 2nd half to take the victory getting a 10 yard touchdown run from fullback Zeke Chitwood and a 18 yard touchdown pass from Dylan Kagel to Hayden Conner. The Rockets 0-1 on the season will take on Royall Thursday afternoon at Wisconsin Dells.