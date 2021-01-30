The Cashton Eagles used a strong 2nd half to defeat Necedah Friday night in boys basketball action. Cashton led by only 1 at halftime but behind strong defense built a 21 point lead in the 2nd half and hung on for the 58-43 victory. Cashton was able to slow down Necedah’s Landen Murphy who finished with just 10 points and only 2 in the 2nd half. Cashton was led offensively by Presley Brueggen who scored a game high 19points. Bowdy Dempsey added 14 points for the Eagles who improved to 15-1 on the season and 8-1 in Scenic Bluffs conference action. Necedah got 10points from Murphy and from Josiah Herried but they fall to 5-3 on the season and 4-3 in Scenic Bluff conference action. Necedah will host Wonewoc-Center on Monday night.