They Royall Panthers pounded their way to another blowout victory in Scenic Bluffs football action Thursday evening shutting out New Lisbon 48-0. Royall got 3 touchdown runs from Zephyr Turner 2 of them coming in the 1st half helping propel Royall to a 32-0 halftime lead. The play of the game may have come with 3minutes to go in the first half when Panther Nose Guard Mason McCluskey interception a screen pass and rumbled about 50 yards down the field for a pick six interception. Royall also got 2 touchdowns from Jameson Bender one on the ground an another a reception from Quarterback Max Benish. Royall moves to 2-0 outscoring their first two opponents by a score of 94-6. New Lisbon drops to 0-2.