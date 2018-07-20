The Wonewoc-Center Girls basketball team used a suffocating defense to stifle Necedah 54-14 Tuesday night in Scenic Bluffs Girls Basketball action. Four Lady Wolves scored in double figures, Kelsey Justman & Jaelyn Stowe each had 12points, while Stacie Kopenhafer and Emma Milbrand each notched 10points. The victory moves Wonewoc-Center to 2-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 4-3 overall. Necedah was led by Katelyn Freitag who had 6points. Necedah drops to 0-3 in the Scenic Bluffs and 2-5 overall.