The New Lisbon Track and Field Team competed Thursday night at the WIAA Sectional meet in Bangor alongside 35 other teams who brought athletes fighting for a spot to participate in the State Track and Field next weekend at UW La Crosse.

Blake Smith rose to the occasion and with a School Record throw of 51’ 4” took the Sectional Championship and punched his ticket to State.

Jameson Barker earned his spot at Sectionals with a school record 41.61 time in the 300 meter hundred hurdles and continued his momentum by finishing 3rd at Sectional and also earning a trip to State.

This is the 7th consecutive year excluding the covid year that New Lisbon has had athletes representing New Lisbon at the WIAA State Track and Field Meet.