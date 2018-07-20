The Cashton Eagles held on to defeat the Royall Panthers 47-37 Tuesday night in Scenic Bluffs Boys Basketball action. Cashton scored the first 15 points of the game and then held off Royall the rest of the way. Cashton led 23-10 at the half. Royall was able to get within 6 points in the 2nd half but get no closer. The loss is the third in a row for Royall. Cashton was led by Connor Butzler who finished with a game high 22points. Royall was led by Carter Uppena’s 10points. Royall falls to 10-4 and 5-3 in the Scenic Bluffs. Cashton improves to 12-2 and 5-1 the conference. Royall travels to New Lisbon on Friday.