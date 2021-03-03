The New Lisbon Rockets Volleyball team found themselves in an early 10-1 hole in set 1 against Wonewoc-Center. The Rockets responded with a big run to come from behind and took the first set 25-20 on their way to a 3-1 victory over the Wolves. New Lisbon got strong performances by junior Libby Rogers and senior Amelia Retzlaff in the victory. New Lisbon took the 2nd set by a score of 25-16. Wonewoc-Center forced a 4th set by winning set 3 25-19 behind the sister duo of Shelby and Kelsey Justman, however the Rockets claimed the match by taking set 4 25-21. New Lisbon opens up the season 1-0 while Wonewoc-Center starts its season at 0-1. New Lisbon will take on Royall Friday night in Elroy. Wonewoc-Center will host Cashton Thursday night. Also in Tuesday night Volleyball action Royall defeated Necedah 3-0.