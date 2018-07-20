The La Farge sister combo of Hayden and Maddy Benson proved to be too much for the Hillsboro Lady Tigers in girls basketball Monday night. The Benson duo combined for 29 points in the Wildcats 48-42 victory over the Tigers. Hayden Benson led the way with 17 points for La Farge while sister Maddy chipped in with 12. 15 of Hayden’s points came in the 2nd half. The game was tied at halftime 21-21. La Farge went ahead by as many as 7 in the 2nd half before hanging on for the six point victory. Hillsboro was led by Malia Liska who finished with 15 points. Hillsboro falls to 3-3 on the season. La Farge improves to 4-2.