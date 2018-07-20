The Royall Lady Panthers Girls Basketball team started of the 2020-2021 season the way the previous season ended, shorthanded. Missing key players, foul trouble, and turnovers cost the Royall Panthers in a 57-44 loss to the Richland Center Hornets Tuesday night. Royall took an early 7-3 lead in the game but senior Emma Gruen picked up her 2nd foul of the game just 3 minutes in and Richland Center went on a big run to seize control of the game. Richland Center took a 35-20 lead into half time and hung on for the victory. Royall was led in scoring by Tenly Wopat with 11 points, Maddy Wainwright added 10 for the Panthers. Richland Center had four players finish in double figures. Royall was not only missing key players but was also without head coach Andrew Dahlen. Royall returns to action Tuesday night when they host the Hillsboro Tigers.