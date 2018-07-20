The Royall Panthers rolled past Wonewoc-Center Friday night in girls basketball winning 65-34 on their senior night. Seniors Molly Olson, Tenly Wopat, Paige Britzman, Jessica Brueggeman, Megan Retzlaff, Cheyanne Harris, Emma Gruen, and Madeline Wainwright were all recognized before the game. Seniors had a big night in the victory over the Wolves. Senior Emma Gruen led the offensive charge scoring a game high 16 points while senior Molly Olson finished with 11points. Seniors Jessica Brueggeman and Paige Britzman each added 7 points and Megan Retzlaff came off the bench to score 5points. Wonewoc-Center was led by Shelby Justman who scored 14 for the Wolves. Royall improved to 5-1 on the season and 4-0 in Scenic Bluffs Conference action. Wonewoc-Center fell to 3-4 and 2-3 in Scenic Bluff play.