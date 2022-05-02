The Seneca Royal’s handed the Royall Panthers their first loss of the season Friday night at Copeland Park in La Crosse.  Royall took an early 2-0 leads behind RBI’s from Tucker and Tyrus Wildes.  The two teams traded runs until the 7th inning.  Royall led 4-3 entering the final frame but could not hold the lead dropping their first game of the season.  Nate Vieth took a complete game loss for the Panthers.  Gunnar Wopat had a double for the Panthers and Tyrus Wilds went 2-3 at the plate for the Panthers who are now 8-1 on the season. 