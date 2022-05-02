Seneca Rallies to Give Panthers First loss of the season in Baseball Action
The Seneca Royal’s handed the Royall Panthers their first loss of the season Friday night at Copeland Park in La Crosse. Royall took an early 2-0 leads behind RBI’s from Tucker and Tyrus Wildes. The two teams traded runs until the 7th inning. Royall led 4-3 entering the final frame but could not hold the lead dropping their first game of the season. Nate Vieth took a complete game loss for the Panthers. Gunnar Wopat had a double for the Panthers and Tyrus Wilds went 2-3 at the plate for the Panthers who are now 8-1 on the season.
