The Seneca Royal’s handed the Royall Panthers their first loss of the season Friday night at Copeland Park in La Crosse. Royall took an early 2-0 leads behind RBI’s from Tucker and Tyrus Wildes. The two teams traded runs until the 7th inning. Royall led 4-3 entering the final frame but could not hold the lead dropping their first game of the season. Nate Vieth took a complete game loss for the Panthers. Gunnar Wopat had a double for the Panthers and Tyrus Wilds went 2-3 at the plate for the Panthers who are now 8-1 on the season.