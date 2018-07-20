The New Lisbon Cross Country Team hosted Hillsboro, Necedah, Royall, Cashton, and Brookwood tonight at the first annual Kennedy Classic Cross Country Meet at Kennedy Park in New Lisbon. The New Lisbon kids put a ton of work into getting the course set up and ready to run and their efforts paid off with a great meet! Every runner on the team set a personal record tonight and the Rockets had top ten finishes by Owen Jones (2), Keagan Shankle (7), and Megan Jones (2). Other local finishers on the boys side included Necedah’s Isaiah Herried finishing 3rd and Hillsboro’s Jordan Erickson finishing 9th. Other local finishers on the girls side included Marah Gruen of Royall taking 1st place, and Necedah’s Anetha Vogele finishing 11th.