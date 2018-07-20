The Royall Panthers have a state champion in wrestling. Senior Nolan McKittick claimed a state championship in Wausau Saturday evening at the 113 pound weight class. McKittrick defeated Colemans Ray Lemieux 9-0 in the quarterfinal matchup. McKittrick defeated Spring Valley/Elmwoods Kaleb Casey 10-3 in the semi-final matchup setting up a championship rematch with Lucas Sullivan of Mineral Point. It was a rematch of the sectional championship match from last week. McKittrick won that matchup 3-2, Nolan once again got the better of Sullivan defeating him 4-3 to claim a State Championship.