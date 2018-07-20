The Royall Panthers Volleyball Team closed out their regular season with a pair of victories to claim a share of the Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship. Royall survived Brookwood 3-1 in game 1 before sweeping New Lisbon 3-0 in the night cap. The victories gave Royall a final Conference record of 12-2 and an overall record of 22-7. Royall will settle for a share of the Scenic Bluffs Conference as Wonewoc-Center defeated Bangor and Necedah Thursday night to also claim a share of the championship. It is Wonewoc-Center’s 2nd straight conference championship and Royall’s 2nd in the past 3 years.