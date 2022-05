The Royall Panther Softball team used a 13 run 3rd inning to pull away from Pittsville 19-5 Thursday evening in a WIAA Division 5 Softball Regional. Royall was led offensively by Marah Gruen who went 3-4 with 4 RBI’s, Madelyn Gruen and Cailey Simons each went 2×3 for the Panthers. Maycie Vierck picked up the win in the circle for Royall who will now travel to Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday to take on the Assumption Royals.