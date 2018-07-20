The #2 Royall Panther clinched an outright Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship Tuesday night by downing #7 Wonewoc-Center 3-1. Wonewoc-Center took the first set 25-22, and the 2nd set was close before Royall pulled away 25-20. The Panthers found a different gear in set 3 however and rolled 25-11 and rolled again in set four 25-14 to secure the victory and the conference championship. It is Royall’s 3rd Bluffs title in 4 years. Marah Gruen led the Panthers with 24kills and 4 aces. The win improves Royall to 27-3 on the season and 13-0 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and will conclude their regular season Thursday when they host Bangor. Wonewoc-Center drops to 23-2 on the season and 11-2 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Wonewoc-Center hosts Hillsboro Thursday to conclude their regular season.