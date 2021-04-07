The Royall Panthers claimed an outright Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship Tuesday night sweeping Cashton by scores of 25-18, 25-13, and 25-22. The first set went back n forth early before Royall found their footing pulling away for the 7 point victory, Royall rolled in set two and won another tight set in the 3rd for the sweep. Royall was led by Freshman Marah Gruen who had 14kills 2 aces and 1 block. Maycie Vierk had 4 aces in the victory for Royall. The Panthers finish the conference season at 10-2 and are now 14-2 overall. Cashton falls to 9-4 and 7-4 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Royall will travel to Seneca Thursday for the regular season finale. The Panthers recognized seniors Emma Gruen, Paige Britzman, Brenda Clark, Jessica Brueggeman, and Cheyenne Harris before the game.