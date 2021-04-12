The Royall Panthers earned their way into the Sectional Tournament by sweeping Necedah 3-0 in a Regional Semi-Final match and dumping Wonewoc-Center 3-1 in the Regional Championship match. Royall cruised by Necedah 25-7, 25-9, 25-9 in the semi-final, getting 25 assists from Setter Molly Crneckiy in the victory. Crneckiy also went over the 2,000 assist milestone in the victory. Royall then defeated a game Wonewoc-Center team to claim a reginal championship taking down the Wolves 25-17, 25-22, 18-25, and 25-12. Emma & Marah Gruen combined for 33 kills in the victory and Emma Gruen went over the 1,000 kill milestone in the victory. Royall improves to 17-2 on the season and was awarded the #1 seed in the sectional tournament to be held Tuesday. Royall will take on #4 seed Bellville from La Crosse Logan High School Tuesday at 4pm. We will have that game for you on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com. In the other earlier Regional Semi-Final Matchup Wonewoc-Center defeated New Lisbon 3-0.