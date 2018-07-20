The #2 ranked Royall Panther volleyball team made quick work of Necedah Tuesday night sweeping the Cardinals 3-0. The Panthers won by scores of 25-16, 25-17, and 25-10. Brooklyn Gruen had 29assists and 5aces for the Panthers while Marah Gruen added 13 kills. Ella Schroeder had 10 digs and Laya Wainwright added the match winning kill for Royall who improves to 22-3 on the season and 8-0 in the Scenic Bluffs. (Unofficially) Hannah Hunkins had 4 kills and 2aces for the Cardinals who drop to 1-7 in the conference and 2-16 overall.