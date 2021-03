They Royall Panthers went undefeated at the Kickapoo tournament this past weekend in girls volleyball. Royall went 3-0 and did not drop a set. Royall defeated Southwestern, Kickapoo, and Fennimore by scores of 2-0. Royall travels to Cashton Tuesday a game that can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com with pregame at 7 and the game set to begin shortly after.