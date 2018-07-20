The Royall Panthers eased into the Division 4 WIAA Regional Semi-Finals with a 3-0 sweep over the Kickapoo Panthers on Tuesday night. Royall won the sets 25-15, 25-20, and 25-13. Royall got a big game from Sophomore Marah Gruen and her Senior Cousin Madelyn Gruen in the Panthers victory. Royall improves to 13-13 on the season. Royall will now travel to Wonewoc-Center for a Regional Semi-Final game Thursday night against the Lady Wolves. Wonewoc-Center and Royall split a pair of conference games this season.