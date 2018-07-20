The Royall Panthers downed New Lisbon 3-0 in Scenic Bluffs Volleyball Tuesday night. The Rockets made Royall work in the first two sets as Royall took the sets 25-18 and 25-23. Royall was able to pull away in the third set 25-14 to notch the sweep. Unofficially Marah Gruen led the charge with 10kills while Gracie Stanek added 5. Royall improves to 13-2 on the season and 4-0 in Scenic Bluffs conference play. New Lisbon drops to 1-3 and 2-6.