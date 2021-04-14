The Royall Panthers Girls Volleyball team clinched its first ever State Tournament appearance by getting a pair of victories Tuesday night. Royall opened the evening up by taking down Belleville 3-1 at La Crosse Logan High School. Freshman Marah Gruen came up huge for the Panthers who downed the Belleville Panthers by scores of 25-18, 25-13, 17-25, and 25-14. Royall would face a familiar foe in the Sectional Championship game squaring off against Scenic Bluffs rival Cashton for a trip to state on the line. This game was played at La Crosse Central High School. The Royall scramble across town gave Cashton an early advantage as they took an early 1-0 lead by downing the Panthers 25-17 in set one. The 2nd set was an epic thriller that went into a set overtime where Macie Vierck finally closed it out with back to back aces. Royall then took the next two sets to advance to its very first State Tournament. This time it was the senior Emma Gruen who led the charge for the Panthers, who also got some big time late blocks from senior Jessica Brueggeman. The final set scores were 17-25, 30-28, 25-16, and 25-15. Royall improves to 19-2 on the season and will play Thursday night in a state semi-final matchup. Cashton’s great season comes to and end with a 13-5 record, three of those losses came at the hands of Royall. Cashton was able to sweep Riverdale in their Sectional semi-final. Congratulations to Royall and Coach Craig Baeseman who clinched his first appearance at state in his 27th and possibly last year as head coach of the Panthers.

Royall will take on top seed Broadhead in the State Semi-Final from Beaver Dam this Thursday (4/15) at 7pm. Washburn and St. Marys Springs will face off at 4:15pm from Beaver Dam. The winner advances to Saturdays State Championship Game in Kaukauna.