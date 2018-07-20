The Royall Panthers Girls Volleyball team stayed in a first place tie atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference standings by knocking of Hillsboro 3-1 Tuesday night. Hillsboro took the first set 25-21, but Royall bounced back taking set two in a thriller 27-25 and then eased by Hillsboro 25-13 and 25-23 in sets 3 & 4. Royall was led by Marah Gruen who unofficially had 20kills while cousin Brooklyn Gruen added 7 kills and 5 aces unofficially. Royall is tied with Wonewoc-Center for first place in the conference with two games remaining. Royall improves to 10-2 in the conference and 21-7 overall. Hillsboro was led by Michelyn Hanson who notched 21 kills. Hillsboro drops to 8-4 and 20-7 overall. Hillsboro must win twice Thursday and hope both Royall and Wonewoc-Center drop a pair of games Thursday evening to claim a share of the conference championship.