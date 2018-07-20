The Royall Panthers boys basketball team is a game away from state after upsetting the top seed Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran in overtime 51-47 Thursday night. Royall moves on to play at Wauzeka-Steuben Saturday night at 7pm in the Sectional Championship game. Royall put in a strong defensive effort to keep the game close all night long forcing an overtime session. Royall then outscored Immanuel 13-9 in overtime for the victory. Royall was led by Brady Uppena who finished with a team high 19points, while Bryce Gruen added 16. Immanuel Lutheran was led by Ryan Zimmerman who finished with a game high 35 points, no other Lancer scored more than 4. Royalls defensive effort was spearheaded by Max Benish and Nate Vieth who had just 4 points between them but made Immanuel work for every bucket they got. Royall improves to 16-9 on the season. Saturday night’s game can be heard right here on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com.