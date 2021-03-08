The Royall Panthers Volleyball team swept thru New Lisbon Friday night 3-0.  The serving of Royall kept New Lisbon off balance all night long and was spearheaded by senior Cheyanne Harris.  The sister combination of Emma and Mahra Gruen also had a strong game for the Panthers who improve to 2-0 on the season and 2-0 in Scenic Bluffs Conference action.  New Lisbon got a strong game from Senior Amelia Retzlaff in the loss.  New Lisbon falls to 1-1 both overall and in conference play. 