The Royall Panthers Volleyball team swept thru New Lisbon Friday night 3-0. The serving of Royall kept New Lisbon off balance all night long and was spearheaded by senior Cheyanne Harris. The sister combination of Emma and Mahra Gruen also had a strong game for the Panthers who improve to 2-0 on the season and 2-0 in Scenic Bluffs Conference action. New Lisbon got a strong game from Senior Amelia Retzlaff in the loss. New Lisbon falls to 1-1 both overall and in conference play.