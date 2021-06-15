The Royall Panther Softball team won a thriller over Hillsboro 9-8 Monday night in a WIAA Division 5 Regional Semi-Final. Royall went out on top 9-3 after 4 innings of play. Royall got plenty of offense led by Molly Olson who went 3-4 with a home run and 3 RBIs. Madelyn Gruen, Maycie Vierk, Cheyanne Harris, and Mallory Ruland also added 2 hits apiece for the Panthers. Hillsboro would claw back in it with 2 runs in the 5th on a Lily Von Falkenstein 2 run single. Royall took that 9-5 lead into the final inning of play. Hillsboro scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th and had the winning run at 2nd base with two outs but Panther Pitcher Molly Olson got a pop up to 2nd base to end the game and move the Panthers on in the post season. Hillsboro was led by Malia Liska who went 3-3 with 3 runs scored. Hillsboro finishes the year with an 11-8 record. Royall improves to 9-9 on the season and will play at De Soto in the Regional Championship game Wednesday.