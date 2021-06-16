The Royall Panthers held off a late Hillsboro rally to advance to the Regional Championship game Tuesday night. Royall built an early 6-0 lead after the first two innings of play. Gunner Wopat had a RBI single for the Panthers in the 2nd that was followed by a 2 run triple from Max Benish. Nate Vieth and Jameson Bender would also add RBIs in the Inning. Hillsboro scored a pair of unearned runs in the 4th to cut the lead to 6-2. The Panthers tacked on an important run in the bottom half of the 4th on a Nate Vieth RBI single. Royall took that lead into the 6th, where the Tigers began their rally. The first 5 batters reached base for the Tigers and 4 of them were able to score to cut the lead to 7-6. Jameson Bender came in relief of Nate Veith to hold the lead going into the 7th. Bender struck out the first two Tiger batters in the 7th and another pitching change was made. Bryce Gruen was brought in to close out the game to preserve Benders pitch count and allow him to pitch the next day if need be. Gruen walked the first batter (Hayden Stahlke) and then gave up a base hit to Kasen Bloor that sent Stahlke to 3rd base with two outs. Stahlke tried to steal home plate but he was tagged out to and the game and the rally. Royall improves to 10-6 on the season. Hillsboro finishes their season at 11-7.