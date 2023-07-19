The Royall Panthers Summer baseball team ended their Woodside League schedule with a pair of victories to finish the Woodside Summer Baseball League with a 7-3 record. Royall took down Adams-Friendship in the first game of the night by a score of 4-0. Cole Eberhardt had a big game going 3×3 with 2RBIs. Trey Wildes picked up the win on the mound pitching 3 hitless innings while walking 6 and striking out 3. Seth Brandau notched the save finishing the final 4innings giving up nothing on 2hits while striking out 6. Zander Klaus took the loss for Adams-Friendship despite striking out 14 Royall batters. In game 2 Royall took down reigning WIAA Division 4 State Champions Ithaca by a score of 10-7. Parker Friedl tripled in his final appearance in a Royall jersey and drove in 3runs. Tucker Wildes went 2×3 with a double and a triple. Three New Lisbon players helped Royall fill out their roster as many were missing due to football camp. Ashton Pfaff, Colin Schroeder, and Carson Friske all helped the Royall cause in the two games. Pfaff was the winning pitcher in game 2 pitching 3 scoreless innings giving up just 1hit. Mauston did not play in the final week of Woodside league due to lack of players.