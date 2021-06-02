The Royall Panther softball team doubled up Brookwood 8-4 Tuesday night. Royall rallied from an early 4-1 deficit for the victory. Molly Olson pitched a complete game giving up 4 unearned runs in 7 innings of work while walking only one and striking out 6. Olson also had a triple at the plate. Cheyenne Harris went 2-4 with a pair of doubles. Caily Simons also went 2-3 with an RBI. Vanessa Anderson went 1-3 with an RBI for the Falcons and took the loss in the circle for Brookwood. Royall improves to 6-6 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 7-8 overall. Brookwood drops to 4-11 and 3-8 in conference action.