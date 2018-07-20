The Royall Panthers Boys Basketball team did something that no Scenic Bluffs Conference team has done since the 2015/2016 season knock off the Bangor Cardinals. The Panthers took down the Cardinals on the road 47-45 Thursday night behind a gritty defensive effort. Savon Wainwright led the Panthers with 15 points and knocked down 4-5 free throws down the stretch to help guide Royall to the upset victory. Royall also got a big lift off the bench from Jacob Ciezyk. Ciezyk scored 9 points all from beyond the arc for the Panthers, who entered the season and the game shorthanded due to injuries. The Panther victory snapped an 82 game conference winning streak for Bangor. Royall improves to 14-9 on the season and 7-6 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Royall will host Hillsboro Monday night.