Royall Senior League Wins Vacationland Conference Tournament
The Royall Senior League baseball team featuring 15 & under players won the Vacationland Conference Tournament Thursday. They opened up play in Norwalk Thursday morning be defeating Necedah 10-0. The winning pitcher was Cole Eberhardt. Royall defeated Hillsboro 2-1 in the semi-final. Jett Bender was the winning pitcher Trey Wildes picked up the save. Royall then knocked off rival Brookwood in the Championship game in Wilton 5-3. Trey Wildes picked up the win while Cole Eberhardt pitched the final inning for the save. The winning coaches were Joe Vitcenda, Sam Kirkendahl, Tucker Wildes, and Jerry Dilley.
