The Royall Panthers took advantage of Necedah miscues and injuries to roll over the Cardinals 46-6 on a rainy Saturday afternoon in La Crosse. The game was played at Swanson Field at La Crosse Logan. The first half was marred by miscues on both teams but Royall jumped out 10-0 lead thanks to a safety and one of two Bryce Gruen touchdown runs in the game. Royall ran all over Necedah in the 2nd half getting two touchdown runs by Jamison Bender, and one from both Zephyr Turner and Savon Wainwright. Mehki Baradji had the lone score for the Cardinals in the 2nd half. Landen Murphy left the game due to concussion protocol for the Cardinals but notched an interception before leaving the game in the 2nd quarter. Gabe Keenan and Max Benish each had an interception for Royall who opens the season at 1-0. Necedah drops to 0-1. Necedah will play Bangor at Woodside Ranch in Mauston on Thursday. Royall will take on New Lisbon in Wisconsin Dells on Thursday.