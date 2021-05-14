The Royall Panthers swept by Necedah in a Scenic Bluffs baseball doubleheader Thursday evening. Royall took the first game 11-2 and the 2nd game 13-0. Tucker Wildes went 2-4 with a triple and 3 RBIs for the Panthers in game 1. Gunner Wopat also went 2-4 and drove in 2 runs in game 1 helping starting pitcher Nate Vieth pick up the victory. Vieth gave up 2 runs over 4 1/3 innings while striking out 5. Royall hammered Necedah again in game two 13-0. Royall starting pitcher Jameson Bender gave up just 1 hit over 4 innings in the victory. Nate Vieth had 3 runs batted in in the victory and Bryce Gruen went 2-2 at the plate. Necedah got a pair of hits in the twin bill from Filippo Giovi. Royall improves to 2-1 on the season and will play in the Mauston triangular this Saturday. Necedah drops to 0-3.