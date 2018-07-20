The Royall Panthers girls basketball team survived a scare against Richland Center on Monday rallying for a 56-50 overtime victory. Royall led by as many as 12 in the first half but the Hornets chipped away and took the lead early in the 2nd half. Richland Center would grow their lead all the way to 9 with about 3minutes to go before the Panthers rallied to tie the game at 50. Junior Kasey Jones tied the game by making a pressure packed free throw. The OT session was all Royall Makayla Martin scored the go ahead bucket on a layup and the stingy panther defense shut out the Hornets in overtime. Marah Gruen led the Panthers will a game high 22points while Makayla Martin added 10. Richland Center was led by Aliyah Ruland who finished with 16points. Royall improves to 18-4 on the season Richland Center drops to 3-19.