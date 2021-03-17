The Royall Panthers Girls Volleyball team dropped its first set against Cashton Tuesday night but a team effort made sure they did not drop another one in their 3-1 victory over the Eagles. Cashton won a back n forth opening set 25-21. Royall rallied hammering the Eagles 25-14 in set two behind strong play from Freshman Marah Gruen, Royall went on to take set three 25-18 and set four 25-19. Emma Gruen led the Panthers with 12 kills while sister Marah added 9. Cheyanne Harris had another strong game notching 11 kills to go along with a team high 7 aces. Molly Crneckiy led the Panthers with 33 assists. Royall improves to 8-1 on the season and 5-1 in Scenic Bluffs action. Royall will host Seneca Thursday night. Cashton drops to 4-2 in Scenic Bluffs action.

Other Volleyball Scores from Tuesday night

Wonewoc-Center 3 Necedah 0

New Lisbon 3 Seneca 2

Bangor 3 Brookwood 0