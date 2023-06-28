The Royall Summer baseball teams split a pair of Woodside League games on Tuesday. Royall rallied to defeat Adams-Friendship 4-3 in their opener before falling to Ithaca 5-3 in the night cap. Royall used a big 7th inning rally to defeat Adams-Friendship. Royall trailed 3-1 going into the final frame. Tyrus Wildes led off the inning with a double and Tucker Wildes drew a walk. Trey Wildes then singled in Tyrus to cut the lead to 3-2. Tucker WIldes scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and then was followed up by a walk of base hit by Cole Eberhardt to lift Royall to the win. Gunnar Wopat picked up the win on the mound going just 1 inning giving up nothing on a walk. Zander Klaus went 2×4 at the plate but took the loss on the mound for Adams-Friendship. With the split Royall is now 4-2 in Woodside League Play.