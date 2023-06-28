The Royall Summer baseball teams split a pair of Woodside League games on Tuesday.  Royall rallied to defeat Adams-Friendship 4-3 in their opener before falling to Ithaca 5-3 in the night cap.  Royall used a big 7th inning rally to defeat Adams-Friendship.  Royall trailed 3-1 going into the final frame.  Tyrus Wildes led off the inning with a double and Tucker Wildes drew a walk.  Trey Wildes then singled in Tyrus to cut the lead to 3-2.  Tucker WIldes scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and then was followed up by a walk of base hit by Cole Eberhardt to lift Royall to the win.  Gunnar Wopat picked up the win on the mound going just 1 inning giving up nothing on a walk.  Zander Klaus went 2×4 at the plate but took the loss on the mound for Adams-Friendship.  With the split Royall is now 4-2 in Woodside League Play. 