The Royall Panthers Boys basketball team used a 12-0 run midway thru the first half to take command of the game and hung on for a 74-68 victory over the Hillsboro Tigers. Tyrus Wildes spearheaded the first half run scoring all 15 of his points in the first half. He was one of five Panthers in double figures. Carter Uppena led the Panthers in scoring with 17points while Brady Uppena had 12, Bryce Olson had 11, and Gabe Keenan finished with 10points. All three of the seniors scored in double figures on senior night for Royall. Hillsboro was led by Isaiah Stokes who had a game high 29points while Talan Hildreth added 20 for the Tigers. Royall wraps up their regular season with a 17-7 record going 9-5 in the Scenic Bluffs. Hillsboro finishes the regular season ag 18-6 and 8-6 in conference. Royall is the #1 seed in their regional and will open up next Tuesday by hosting Wonewoc-Center. Hillsboro received the #2 Seed and will host Greenwood next Tuesday.