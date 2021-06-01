The Royall Panthers won a pair of pitcher duals over New Lisbon last Friday to claim a spot in the Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship game this Friday. Royall won the first game 1-0 as Royall’s Bryce Gruen out pitched New Lisbon’s Jon Olson. Gruen gave up only an infield single over 5 innings of work while striking out 7. Bryce Olson scored the lone run in the game for Royall. Royall got another strong pitching performance in game two this time from senior Jameson Bender. Bender went 5 innings giving up 1 unearned run on 2 hits while striking out 12. Nate Vieth provided much of the offense going 2-2 with 2 RBIs. Max Benish went 2-3 scoring a pair of runs. Royall improves to 8-3 on the season and 8-1 in Scenic Bluffs Action. Ashton Pfaff pitched well giving up only 3 runs in 5 innings for the Rockets who fell to 4-5 and 4-5 in Scenic Bluffs Conference action.