The Royall Panther boys basketball team overcame a sluggish start to defeat Riverdale 53-42 Tuesday night. Riverdale led 25-18 at halftime behind some hot outside shooting. Riverdale would build that lead to as many as 12 in the 2nd half and led 40-29 before Royall finished the game on a 24-2 run. Royall was led by Carter Uppena who had a game high 18points Savon Wainwright added 12points. Riverdale drops to 2-2 on the season Royall improves to 3-0. Royall has a big test on Friday when they host Cashton in the conference opener.