The Royall Panther’s baseball team earned their 2nd and 3rd wins of the season Saturday with victories over Weston and Westfield. Royall took down Weston 12-2 in the opener behind a strong pitching performance by Gunner Wopat who went 4 1/3 innings giving up just 1 earned run on 2 hit while striking out 6. Tyrus WIldes went 2-3 with 2 RBI’s in the victory while Collin McKittrick also drove in a pair of Panther runs. Royall had a harder time in the night cap having to rally for a 3-2 victory against the Westfield Pioneers. Royall trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the 6th inning. Gunnar Wopat drove in the tying run with an RBI single setting up a go ahead RBI single by Tucker WIldes to put the Panthers on top 3-2. Nate Vieth would close out the 7th to secure the victory. Vieth picked up the victory in relief of Parker Friedl who pitched well giving up just one run in 5 innings of work. Royall is now 3-0 on the season after learning Hillsboro had to forfeit last Mondays suspended game due to using an ineligible player.