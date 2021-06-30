The Royall Travelling Renegades Baseball Team split a pair of games on Tuesday during the first night of the Woodside Summer Baseball League. Royall defeated Windsor 7-0 in game 1. Nate Vieth got the win on the mound giving up no runs on only 2 hits during 4 innings of work. He also had an RBI double to help his cause at the plate. Bryce Gruen also had an RBI single in the victory and Collin McKittrick had a big 2 run single in the top of the 7th to give Royall some added cushion in their victory. Wisconsin Dells downed Royall 11-2 in the 2nd game. Royall managed just 2 hits in the victory getting them from Bryce Olson and Tyrus Wildes. Wisconsin Dells got 2 hits and 2 RBIs from catcher Brooks slack in the victory. Jared Nevar earned the win for the Dells giving up just 2 runs on 2 hits in 4 innings of work. Royall is 1-1 in the Woodside Summer league, Wisconsin Dells in 2-0 also defeated Ithaca earlier in the evening.