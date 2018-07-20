The Royall Lady Panthers got off to a fast start behind strong defense and held on to defeat Westby 46-39 Monday night. Royall got off to an early double digit lead and led 34-17 at the break. 2nd half foul trouble by Royall allowed Westby to get back into the game but Royall held on for the 7 point victory. Emma Gruen and Paige Britzman each had 10points to lead Royall in scoring. Macy Stellner and Finley Konrad each had 8 to lead Westby. Royall improves to 7-1 on the season and is expected to host Mauston Wednesday evening. Westby drops to 3-2.

One other girls basketball score from Monday featuring a local team:

Wautoma 59 Montello 44