The Royall Panthers Girls Basketball team rolled over New Lisbon 83-30 Thursday night using their suffocating full court pressure to create easy fast break buckets. Emma Gruen spearheaded the defensive and offensive attack creating numerous steals and finishing with a game high 20 points. Gruen got plenty of help from her teammates however. Five Lady Panthers scored in double figures including Gruen. Emma’s sister Marah Gruen scored 12 as did Madeline Wainright and Tenly Wopat. Paige Britzman added another 10 points for Royall. New Lisbon was led by Libby Rogers who finished with a team high 15points. Megan Froh and Isabel Earhart each added 5points for the Rockets. Royall improves to 16-3 and 9-2 in Scenic Bluffs Conference action. New Lisbon falls to 5-11 and 2-6 in conference play.