The Royall Panthers ¾ court defensive pressure wreaked havoc on the Black River Falls Tigers as the Panthers girls basketball team won 62-28 Monday night. Marah Gruen led the Panthers with 18points to go along with numerous steals and assists. Cailey Simons had 17poionts while Makayla Martin added 11 for Royall. The Panthers improve to 3-0 on the season. The Tigers were led by Rylee Prestwood who finished with 9points. Black River is now 0-2 on the season and will travel to Mauston next Thursday. Royall travels to Ithaca next Tuesday.