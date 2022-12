The Royall Panther girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort to blow by Wonewoc-Center 63-33 Friday night. Royall was led by Cailey Simons who had a game high 24points. Marah Gruen scored 17 for the Panthers while Makayla Martin chipped in with 14points. The Win moves Royall to 4-0 in the Scenic Bluffs and 8-0 overall. Wonewoc-Center drops to 4-4 and 2-2 in conference play.