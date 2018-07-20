The Royall Panther girls basketball team started their season with a 55-41 victory over Adams-Friendship Tuesday night. Royall led 25-18 at halftime and outscored the Green Devils 30-23 in the 2nd half to claim the victory. Royall was led by De’Yona Jones who had 12 points, Marah Gruen and Cailey Simons each had 11 for the Panthers, while Macie Vierck scored 9points all from downtown. Adams-Friendship had a game high 14 points from Harley Parr while Evelyn Shaw added 13. The 1-0 Panthers will host Viroqua Thursday night, Adams-Friendship heads to Tri-County High School on Thursday.