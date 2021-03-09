The Royall Panthers swept the Wonewoc-Center Wolves 3-0 Monday night in Scenic Bluffs Volleyball action. Despite getting the sweep Wonewoc-Center challenged the Panthers in each set. Wonewoc-Center led the first set 21-20 before Royall ended the set on a 5-0 run behind strong serving from Cheyanne Harris. Royall went on to take back n forth 2nd and 3rd sets 25-19 and 25-21 to get the sweep. Molly Crneckiy had a strong game at setter for the Panthers, setting up seniors freshman and everyone in between for kills against the Wolves. Kailey Ertel and Nichole Totzke had strong games for the Wolves who drop to 1-2 on the season including 1-2 in the Scenic Bluffs. Royall improves to 3-0 and 3-0 in conference action.

Other Scenic Bluffs Scores from Monday night:

Necedah swept Brookwood 3-0

Bangor 3 New Lisbon 0

Cashton defeated Seneca