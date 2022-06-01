The Royall Panther baseball team advanced to the regional Championship game by shutting down Brookwood 10-0 Tuesday evening. Royall got off to a fast start thanks to a 3 run triple in the first inning by Parker Friedl. The pitching duo of Nate Vieth and Gunnar Wopat held Brookwood scoreless on just 2 hits. Wopat also had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s for the Panthers. Royall improves to 15-7 on the season Brookwood finishes at 9-12. Rian Mulvaney went 1-1 with a walk for the Falcons.