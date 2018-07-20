The Royall Panther Boys basketball team blew by New Lisbon 75-40 Saturday night in a rescheduled game that was supposed to take place this past Thursday. The Uppena brothers scored 33 of Royall’s points with Carter scoring a game high 22points and Brady chipping in with 11. New Lisbon was led by Ashton Pfaff who had a team high 10points. Royall improves to 5-0 on the season and 1-0 in Scenic Bluffs Conference play. New Lisbon drops to 2-4 and 0-2 in Conference action.